Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has already seen a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes this year compared to last year. As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are hitting the road, and troopers fear they will see even more deaths.

Last year Missouri Highway Patrol reported 28 motorcycle deaths. This year there have already been 36 cyclists killed in a crash. Half of those riders were not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Troopers are encouraging drivers to stay focused when driving and to share the road with motorcyclists to keep everyone safe.

“Before we pull out of a driveway or across the street, take an extra focused look,” said Sgt. Michael McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol. “Both sides that are that are adjacent to you and check for motorcycles.”

Troopers are also encouraging motorcyclists to practice safe driving. One of their tips is for cyclists to ride in large groups, making it easier for drivers to see them.

Of the 36 crashes that have happened this year, half of those riders were not wearing a helmet. One of the issues law enforcement is facing is cyclists speeding and riding between lanes.

“So avoid doing that that can create some panic with other drivers that it can they can see you in their side view mirror at a point in time where they panic and may shift over and and and cause you to lose control or actually hit us,” said McClure.

According to the Highway Patrol, in 2021, there were 30 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, there were 28.

