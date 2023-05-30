Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to...
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has already seen a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes this year compared to last year. As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are hitting the road, and troopers fear they will see even more deaths.

Last year Missouri Highway Patrol reported 28 motorcycle deaths. This year there have already been 36 cyclists killed in a crash. Half of those riders were not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Troopers are encouraging drivers to stay focused when driving and to share the road with motorcyclists to keep everyone safe.

“Before we pull out of a driveway or across the street, take an extra focused look,” said Sgt. Michael McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol. “Both sides that are that are adjacent to you and check for motorcycles.”

Troopers are also encouraging motorcyclists to practice safe driving. One of their tips is for cyclists to ride in large groups, making it easier for drivers to see them.

Of the 36 crashes that have happened this year, half of those riders were not wearing a helmet. One of the issues law enforcement is facing is cyclists speeding and riding between lanes.

“So avoid doing that that can create some panic with other drivers that it can they can see you in their side view mirror at a point in time where they panic and may shift over and and and cause you to lose control or actually hit us,” said McClure.

According to the Highway Patrol, in 2021, there were 30 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, there were 28.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

claims made by employees about possible mold
Missing man on bayou found safe
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Standoff generic image
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar...
Poplar Bluff family to perform at Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.
A Time to Honor and Remember Motorcycle Ride took many to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery...
Memorial Day takes drivers to veteran cemetery