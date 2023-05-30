Energy Alert
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

