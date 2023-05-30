Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poplar Bluff family to perform at Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.

A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar...
A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will perform at the 57th annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival at the National Mall in Washington D.C.(Emmanuel House of Praise Church)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A family of pastors and worship leaders from the Emmanuel House of Praise Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will perform at the 57th annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

According to a release from the church, Pastor Leroy Williams, the father, will perform alongside his wife, Annie, and their children, Dewayne and Latoya, at the festival from July 6 through July 9.

This is the first time the Ozarks region has been featured at the festival. This year’s program is called, The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region, and will explore the Ozarks identity and culture, and present it on a national stage.

According to the release, the family’s musical history has been deeply influenced by life in the Ozarks region, and musical education through Ozarks institutions such as Three Rivers College Jazz Band, Swingsations and Poplar Bluff’s Sho-Me Band. The family has a combined 21 commercially distributed musical singles, including What About You, by Pastor Leroy and Dewayne Williams, and Don’t Look Back, by Latoya Williams, as well as a recently released book, Honoring Heroes by Annie Williams, which was edited by Latoya and Dewayne.

The family will perform a daily set throughout the festival’s second week, but were also chosen to perform Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m., as part of The Ozarks Opry, on the Ralph Rinzler Stage at the National Mall, curated by Missouri State University.

For more information about the Smithsonian Folklife Festival visit https://festival.si.edu/.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

claims made by employees about possible mold
Missing man on bayou found safe
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Standoff generic image
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
12/21/73 Ike & Tina Turner at the Las Vegas Hilton
Tina Turner’s roots in the Mid-South remembered in the wake of her death
During the Memorial Day weekend, hundreds and potentially thousands will flock to the Spring...
Holiday weekend brings tourists, business to Spring River area
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - May 26-29