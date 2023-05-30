Energy Alert
Small town gets big upgrade

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents will have less tire trouble thanks to an upgrade at a local auto shop.

Tom Woodard owns the sole auto shop in Pleasant Plains and said people didn’t have a place to get a flat tire fixed.

That changed about a month ago when Woodard purchased a machine to fix tires at his shop.

Woodard said it was dangerous for people to drive far to get a tire fixed.

“What a flat will do is chew the sidewall out of it, and then you have to buy a new tire because it’s no longer any good at all, and that makes it unsafe, and if you air it up, it can make it weak,” he said.

Keeping people in town also helps in another way.

“To save people time, where they don’t have to go all the way out of town, all the way to Batesville, Bald Knob, or Searcy to get anything done,” Woodard explained. “You don’t have to take time off. Our community needs this.”

Woodard said the machine breaks the tire down and patches it, making it a safe repair and potentially keeping people from buying new tires.

He said he’s also hoping to be able to provide new tires to the community.

