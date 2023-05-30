Stax to host livestream for launch of the world’s largest music-based mental health project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum of American Soul Music has announced a global launch event for “The Road to Memphis,” a free international song contest showcasing talent and emotional expression through music, simultaneously promoting mental health and creating pathways to access free care sessions for musicians and songwriters.

The project will launch via livestream on June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The contest is aimed at tackling the stigma of mental health, launched in partnership with Memphis City Council, Memphis Tourism, Stax Music Academy, Cavern Club, and UK Parliament.

Speakers will include UK Parliament Lord Syed Kamall, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram, Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism, and others.

The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), headquartered in Liverpool, England, conceived and launched the idea of a global and inclusive song contest that serves as a vehicle to showcase global music cities, while also promoting mental health within the music and creative community.

With The Road to Memphis, TUFF aims to discover original talent by shining a spotlight on the mental health needs of the music/creative community and beyond.

Finalists in the song contest will perform in Memphis this November.

Organizers say the inaugural song contest and event in 2022 had a significant engagement that included:

Submissions from 35 countries

22,421 total song submissions

3,500+ participants requested & received mental health assistance

340 participants from Tennessee received mental health assistance

For more information about The Road to Memphis, click here.

