Summer heat brings risk for certain patients

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the temperatures rising, staying hydrated is essential. Those on certain medications are at a higher risk of experiencing dehydration due to sun exposure.

If you take certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, your body is at a higher risk of dehydration.

Dylan Dulaney is a Bono pharmacist who says it’s important to avoid dehydration.

“Even if you’re shooting for eight ounces of water three times a day, that should be enough,” Dulaney said. “Just making sure you’re kinda emphasizing ‘hey look, I need to drink water’ because, unfortunately, a lot of folks don’t drink enough water.”

“A couple of brand names people might know are Prozac, Fluoxa, and Lexapro; it’s really important to stay hydrated during the summer months.”

Dulaney says SSRI patients have increased sweating in the summer months, making them prone to dehydration.

If you do reach the point of dehydration, it’s important to get out of the sun and drink water.

Sports drinks containing sodium can also help replenish the body with liquids.

