USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several viewers in McLean County Monday night.

Callers from Calhoun tell us they felt some strong shaking that they think might have been an earthquake.

Around 10:35 p.m. Monday night, we were notified by the USGS that it was indeed an earthquake.

They report it was a 3.0 magnitude quake at 9:45 p.m., 3.2 miles West of Calhoun.

The USGS first said it was a 3.3 magnitude before sending another notification.

Most of the callers we heard from were in Calhoun, but one tells us she felt it from Owensboro.

Experts say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

