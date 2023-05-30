Energy Alert
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

John Materna
John Materna(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have confirmed that a 76-year-old man who was shot while selling watermelons at a busy street corner succumbed to his injuries Monday.

John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the Watermelon Man,” would set up around Memphis and sell the fruit every morning from his truck for the past 30 years.

According to his family, Materna would use the extra cash for cruises for himself and his wife of 43 years.

John Materna and his wife
John Materna and his wife(Action News 5)

Police say on the morning of May 15, officers responded to the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue, where Materna was found lying on the ground next to his truck, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his stomach.

Materna was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to Memphis police, two armed men, one wearing a green shirt and another wearing dark clothing, shot Materna while trying to rob him and his friend.

Police say Materna did fire a single shot back. Both suspects got back into a silver Infiniti and drove off with nothing in hand.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police say two suspects occupying this silver, four-door Infiniti were responsible in the...
Police say two suspects occupying this silver, four-door Infiniti were responsible in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of John Materna.(Action News 5)

