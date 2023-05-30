West Memphis names new superintendent

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Terrance Brown as the school’s new superintendent.

Brown is the current deputy superintendent at Forrest City Schools.

The news comes a month after the board fired superintendent Richard Atwill. Atwill was appointed in May 2022 after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.

Action News 5′s Bria Bolden is at Tuesday night’s board meeting and will have the latest details on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

