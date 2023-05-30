Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis names new superintendent

(Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Terrance Brown as the school’s new superintendent.

Brown is the current deputy superintendent at Forrest City Schools.

The news comes a month after the board fired superintendent Richard Atwill. Atwill was appointed in May 2022 after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.

Action News 5′s Bria Bolden is at Tuesday night’s board meeting and will have the latest details on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

claims made by employees about possible mold
Missing man on bayou found safe
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.
Standoff generic image
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
As the Great North American Eclipse draws near, Arkansas already sees an uptick in visitors.
Tourism increases as the 2024 eclipse draws near
Shoppers and vendors in Missouri lined up on Highway 25 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
Shoppers line up for 100-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

The house where Rose Ann Goad threatened law enforcement if they entered the house.
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
With the temperatures rising, staying hydrated is essential. Those on certain medications are...
Summer heat brings risk for certain patients
Summer heat brings risk for certain patients
Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff
One Region 8 town won't have any more tire trouble.
Small town gets big upgrade