Arkansas marijuana sales reach $24 million in April

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical marijuana sales continue to rise in Arkansas.

According to the Department of Finance Administration, patients bought 5,043 pounds of medical marijuana during April for a total of $23.9 million.

Patients about $94 million dollars during the first four months of 2023 for 18,847 pounds of medical marijuana.

“With $2.85 million in medical marijuana tax revenue collected in April, the state surpassed $100 million in overall tax revenue since the industry launched in 2019,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “On average, patients are spending $787,000 a day at the state’s 38 dispensaries. If this continues, 2023 sales will surpass the $276 million spent in 2022.”

Suite 443 in Hot Springs had the largest amount at 537 pounds, followed by Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood with 477 pounds.

The DFA reported the following sales during April:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 537.41 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 187.96 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 53.53 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 33.32 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 42.50 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 107.08 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 251.24 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 172.51 pounds of medical marijuana in April

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 153.08 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 205.66 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 254.55 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 122.22 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 51.95 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 115.32 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 74.09 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 43.73 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 173.68 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 159.29 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened February 26, 2020) sold 79.54 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 130.93 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 477.95 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 161.41 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 156.40 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 57.68 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 28.50 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 82.80 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 70.21 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 51.58 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 47.54 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 210.66 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 89.14 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 113.81 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May 6, 2021) sold 59.40 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 11.25 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 48.04 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 48.72 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 288.33 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 90.28 pounds of medical marijuana in April.

Combined, this is 5,043 pounds sold in April.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.