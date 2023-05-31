Arkansas State/Oklahoma football matchup to be broadcast on ESPN

With the 2023 Arkansas State football season less than 100 days away, kickoff times and television designations were announced Wednesday for the Red Wolves’ first three contests of the year.

The Red Wolves will begin their third season under head coach Butch Jones with a third all-time meeting against Oklahoma, but then play three-straight home games in the month of September for the first time in school history.

A-State visits Oklahoma Sept. 2 for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff with a nationally televised game on ESPN following College GameDay.

The Red Wolves begin the home slate hosting Memphis Sept. 9. The Red Wolves play their 62nd all-time game versus Memphis with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. and the broadcast airing on ESPN+. Ahead of the conference opener against Southern Miss on Sept. 23, A-State hosts Stony Brook at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19 with the game broadcast on ESPN+.

The television networks and game times for the Red Wolves’ other nine regular-season games will be announced at a later date. The 2023 season marks the 12th straight year every Sun Belt Conference home game will appear on an ESPN platform.

All six A-State home games this season are slated to be played on a Saturday and include contests against Memphis (Sept. 9), Stony Brook (Sept. 16), Southern Miss (Sept. 23), Coastal Carolina (Oct. 21), Louisiana (Nov. 4) and Texas State (Nov. 18).

The 2023 Sun Belt Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, will air on either ABC or ESPN at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The game will feature the champions of the conference’s East and West Divisions and will be played at the site of the divisional winner with the best overall conference record.

The 2023 season will conclude with the Sun Belt guaranteed a minimum of five spots in postseason bowl games—the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Cure Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Camellia Bowl and 68 Ventures Bowl.

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., will kick off the Sun Belt’s bowl season on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., will follow at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl—contested at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., will be showcased on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., will air on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 23, while the 68 Ventures Bowl—played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium—will round out the Sun Belt’s guaranteed bowl assignments at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Sun Belt also holds backup agreements with ESPN Events and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The College Football Playoff also guarantees that a spot among the New Year’s Six bowl games will be awarded to the highest-ranked champion from the non-autonomy conferences.

2023 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 2 @ Oklahoma | 11:00 AM | ESPN

Sat., Sept. 9 vs Memphis | 6:00 PM | ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 16 vs Stony Brook | 6:00 PM | ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 23 vs Southern Miss*

Sat., Sept. 30 @ UMass

Sat., Oct. 7 @ Troy*

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Coastal Carolina*

Sat., Oct. 28 @ ULM*

Sat., Nov. 4 vs Louisiana*

Sat., Nov. 11 @ South Alabama*

Sat., Nov. 18 vs Texas State*

Sat., Nov. 25 @ Marshall*

Sat, Dec. 2: Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game

