ASU-Newport to host summer manufacturing camp

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - ASU-Newport plans to host a free program teaching students more about the manufacturing workplace.

TekStarz Manufacturing Camp is open to all students who will be entering grades 6th through 10th in 2023.

Students will get the chance to make and design products, use computer software and technology, and learn more about career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

The program runs from June 5 to June 8.

Students wanting to participate will need to fill out an application.

