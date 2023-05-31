Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: How to catch fish from the bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

Week of May 31, 2023:

Bull Shoals Lake The fish are still biting on topwater early in the morning. Then switch to jigs on flat points, working them 15-25 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake The spinner bait is getting bites up in the rivers where the water is colored. Later use a drop shot on flat points in 25-30 feet of water.

Stockton Lake Use a deep diving crankbait on ledge rock banks and bluff ends. Also, throwing a Zara Spook on flat points early in the morning is seeing success.

Lake of the Ozarks Follow the shade in the morning with a Whopper Plopper, then switch to a 5/16 jig around docks and brush piles.

