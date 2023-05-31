Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: How to catch fish from the bank

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

Week of May 31, 2023:

Bull Shoals Lake The fish are still biting on topwater early in the morning. Then switch to jigs on flat points, working them 15-25 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake The spinner bait is getting bites up in the rivers where the water is colored. Later use a drop shot on flat points in 25-30 feet of water.

Stockton Lake Use a deep diving crankbait on ledge rock banks and bluff ends. Also, throwing a Zara Spook on flat points early in the morning is seeing success.

Lake of the Ozarks Follow the shade in the morning with a Whopper Plopper, then switch to a 5/16 jig around docks and brush piles.

GOOD LUCK!

Missouri Department of Conservation Fishing Spots: https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/where-fish

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
Jonesboro Police Department urges people to be on the lookout for someone who police say stole...
Police search for resident’s stolen rifle

Latest News

Mustangs hold the first pad camp of the summer.
Hoxie hosts first summer pad camp
Former A-State WR and Highland QB was named the new Rebels head coach.
Former A-State WR Sterling Stowers named Highland head football coach
K8 Sports Extra: New Highland head football coach Sterling Stowers following summer pad camp
K8 Sports Extra: Hoxie head football coach Tom Sears on summer pad camp, upcoming Beast of the East
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley on 2023 summer camps, women's soccer offseason & more