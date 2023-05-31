Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Farming starting the pumps weeks early

By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are irrigating soybeans and rice weeks early.

With only small rain chances in the forecast, farmers are trying to keep the ground saturated and avoid over-watering.

“This field is 102 acres and we are pumping around 1500 gallons per minute,” said farmer Scott Matthews.

With irrigation pumps firing up weeks ahead of schedule, the pumps need more diesel.

Matthews said the price has come down some from last year, but he was not planning to begin irrigation this early in the crop lifecycle.

“It’s still expensive, especially when you have to do this excessive pumping more than you have budgeted or planned for, so it is going to cost,” said Matthews.

Matthews said from a farming perspective, he sees some comparison to the drought we saw around this time last year.

“Last year, it started around the second of June and we went 58 to 61 days without rain and this year, it has started earlier,” said Matthews.

Matthews and other farmers around northeast Arkansas hope this is just a rough start to the growing season and this year is nothing compared to the previous.

With the low humidity coupled with the low rainfall totals, Matthews said farmers are finding themselves in a very bad spot.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

Being a non-profit, the organization must be frugal in deciding on a new location, as money is...
Mission of Hope facing potential closure
Hardy Fire Department stood at the town’s junction on Friday and Saturday, accepting donations...
Hardy Fire Department raises thousands during “Fill The Boot” campaign
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
During the Memorial Day weekend, hundreds and potentially thousands will flock to the Spring...
Holiday weekend brings tourists, business to Spring River area