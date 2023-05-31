Former A-State WR Sterling Stowers named Highland head football coach

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Sterling Stowers, a former Highland quarterback, will take over his alma mater as the new head football coach, the school announced.

The former Arkansas State wide receiver spent the past six seasons as an assistant for the Rebels. He will take over for Clay Wiggins, who will move to an assistant coach role after spending over three decades as Highland’s head coach.

“Historically we’ve had a successful program. You know, the last couple of years we’ve kind of been down in the dumps, but we feel like we’re on our way back up,” Stowers said.

Stowers was a standout at quarterback for Highland, getting named to the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a wide receiver under Bryan Harsin and Blake Anderson for four seasons at Arkansas State, recording a touchdown in 2016. He says some of his coaching philosophies will be things he learned under the two coaches, plus Wiggins.

“We’re gonna live and die by some of those principles,” Stowers said. “We’re going to play fast, we’re going to run around. We’re going to try to do what we can with the kids that we got and make the best of it and really enjoy it if we can.”

