Free summer meals for children under 18

Summer food program for schools
By Maddie Sexton
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School districts across Northeast Arkansas make it their mission to feed any child in need of meals this summer.

Nettleton Public Schools kicked off its free summer meals program on Tuesday, May 30 at University Heights Elementary. This program allows any child under the age of 18 to enjoy two free meals a day including breakfast and lunch.

Nettleton’s Director of Child Nutrition Tammie Works said this is for kids who can’t get the meals they need during the summertime.

“So being able to allow them to come to our campuses and eat on site and have a nutritious breakfast and nutritious lunch ensures them that through their summer, we are going to be there,” she said. “We’re going to take care of them so that we get them back in August, they’re just ready to go.”

Nettleton serves breakfast Monday-Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at University Heights Elementary School.

Beginning Monday, June 5, two other locations will serve both meals on Nettleton’s campus.

University Heights Medical Arts will be open to serve children Monday-Wednesday and Nettleton High School on Monday-Thursday.

Nettleton’s summer feeding program ends on Friday, Aug. 4.

Other local school districts offering similar programs include Batesville, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, and Westside.

All of the times, dates, and locations can be found on participating schools’ websites.

