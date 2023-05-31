Energy Alert
Hardy Fire Department raises thousands during “Fill The Boot” campaign

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Fire Department raised thousands during a ‘Fill The Boot’ campaign.

Hardy Fire Department stood at the town’s junction on Friday and Saturday, accepting donations for the department.

Many people stopped by and dropped change and dollar bills into the boots, just enough to buy the equipment the department had needed for some time.

“First responder bags for all the trucks, upgrading the battery on our AED and gas detectors,” Interim Fire Chief Josh Moore said. “Just stuff that needed to be upgraded.”

The interim chief said with money being tight for small departments like his, fundraisers are the only way to get upgrades.

“We don’t get a lot of funding to upgrade everything we want to do, so we do these fundraisers,” Moore explained.

The department raised over $4,000 in just two days.

