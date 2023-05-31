Heber Springs hires Van Paschal as new head football coach

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the most experienced coaches in the Natural State is back on the sideline.

Heber Springs hired Van Paschal as their new head football coach. Paschal spent the last 6 seasons at Wynne, winning 56 games, several 5A East championships, and a state semifinals appearance in 2020.

Wynne didn’t renew his contract after a investigation into the football program in November 2022. That move was certainly a polarizing one off Highway 1.

Paschal looks to turn around a Panther program that hasn’t made the 4A state playoffs since 2020.

