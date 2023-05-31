Energy Alert
Heber Springs hires Van Paschal as new head football coach

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore plans to release a statement on Coach Van Paschal in the future.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the most experienced coaches in the Natural State is back on the sideline.

Heber Springs hired Van Paschal as their new head football coach. Paschal spent the last 6 seasons at Wynne, winning 56 games, several 5A East championships, and a state semifinals appearance in 2020.

Please help us welcome… Van Paschal - New Head Football Coach Van Paschal grew up in Brinkley, AR playing football,...

Posted by Heber Springs Schools on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Wynne didn’t renew his contract after a investigation into the football program in November 2022. That move was certainly a polarizing one off Highway 1.

Paschal looks to turn around a Panther program that hasn’t made the 4A state playoffs since 2020.

