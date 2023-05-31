Hoxie hosts first summer pad camp

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Football Friday Night inches closer, five NEA teams gathered at Hoxie Wednesday morning for the first pad camp of the summer.

5A, 4A, and 3A were all represented as Hoxie, Southside, Valley View, Highland, and Salem battled in the trenches at Crider Field.

“It’s always great to come out in the first pad camp and see yourself against someone else, and we had some great programs here today, great coaches that understand what we are trying to get out of this,” Hoxie head coach Tom Sears said. “Just trying to go live against someone else, and kind of go back and evaluate when you are done, and see if the things in spring that looked good, look good today... It’s great to get it cranked up again and hear some pads popping, it’s been a while.”

Hoxie will host the Beast of the East 7-on-7 Tournament on Saturday.

