Lyon College announces founding dean

Lyon College announced a founding dean for the school of veterinary medicine.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College announced a founding dean for the school of veterinary medicine.

The College announced Dr. Eleanor M. Green will serve as the founding dean for the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine.

“After devoting most of my career to veterinary education and academic administration, I am humbled and excited to be named founding dean for the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine in Little Rock, Arkansas,” Green said.

The Lyon College President, Dr. Melissa Taverner, says they’re thrilled to have Green.

“Her professional connections to a wide variety of fields in the veterinary industry will be critically important as we construct an integrated experience-based curriculum to deliver the foundational training and preparation needed by practitioners in the 21st century,” said Taverner.

Green serves as senior adviser and consultant for Animal Policy Group and Vice President of Iron Horse Consulting and Iron Horse Farm, LLC.

Her official day starts on July 1.

