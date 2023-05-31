Energy Alert
Man on backhoe leads deputies on chase

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLAY CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man driving a backhoe led deputies on a chase down a field road.

Clay County Deputies observed 40-year-old Rodney Thrasher driving a backhoe across a residence yard on HWY 139.

Deputies say Thrasher had a warrant out of Piggott.

When authorities went to apprehend Thrasher, he fled on his backhoe.

Thrasher led deputies on a chase down a field road.

During the chase, Thrasher rammed the backhoe into other deputies’ trucks.

Authorities managed to get beside Thrasher, spraying him on the face.

The chase ended on Co. Rd 513 when deputies took Thrasher into custody.

Thrasher faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing, and possession of controlled substances.

