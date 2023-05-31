May 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to some clouds this morning in parts of Region 8 and the clouds are keeping temperatures a little higher this morning. Highs will stay at around 90° for the next week with some slight rain chances.

We have become extremely dry across Region 8 with many areas needing some rain. Our only chances will be isolated and any places getting rain will only get 0.25″ or less. Our best rain chances will come on Friday, but even those rain chances are at 30%.

Also, the humidity will be rising over the next few days, peaking on Friday. A drop in humidity will arrive this weekend.

News Headlines

School’s out for summer. Maddie Sexton has details on how Region 8 school districts will keep their kids fed and healthy.

Using information available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the company MedicalAid.com looked at the rates of unhealthy habits using alcohol consumption, tobacco smoking, obesity levels, and STD rates to come up with a list of the most unhealthy states in the U.S. with Missouri coming in 3rd and Arkansas 5th.

A former mayoral candidate filed a complaint after two ballots requirements were unmet. John Mayberry, one of the 2022 Blytheville mayoral candidates, says two provisional ballots were improperly counted for the 2022 Blytheville Mayoral election.

ASU-Newport plans to host a free program teaching students more about the manufacturing workplace. TekStarz Manufacturing Camp is open to all students who will be entering grades 6th through 10th in 2023.

