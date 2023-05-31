Mission of Hope facing potential closure

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A resource center in Sharp County will soon have to find a new location or face complete closure.

“We have lost our lease on our building, and we need to be out by December 31,” Mission of Hope Administrator Julia Baldridge said.

The non-profit must be frugal in deciding on a new location as money is tight.

The Mission of Hope has been open for around 20 years, serving area citizens in the worst moments of their lives.

The mission hosts monthly food giveaways and gives items to those who lost belongings in house fires, among other situations.

“We do our very best always to furnish clothing and any household item they might need to get started again,” Baldridge said.

Mission of Hope has also given opportunities to community members to volunteer, like Dixie Gordon, who felt crushed after losing her husband.

“Four years after we moved up here, I lost my husband. In my grief, I wasn’t doing anything but staying home,” Gordon said.

Gordon found her place with the Mission of Hope, sorting jewelry for the organization.

She explained her job is much more than just taking care of the jewelry, taking care of herself.

“They made a place for me and gave me a job to do, and I come in here and do it with a great bunch of folks,” she added.

The mission is now asking the community to keep its eyes open for a potential facility, and donations toward a new facility are also being accepted.

“Number one would be to pray for us. We do have a website set up. HardyMission.com. There is a donate button there. We would so love for those that are able to donate,” Baldridge said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.