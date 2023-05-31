Energy Alert
One shot, another in custody after shooting

A Trumann Police Department cruiser
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in jail, and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday night in Trumann.

Trumann police said their officers and Poinsett County deputies were called to the 300-block of Melody Drive around 9:30 p.m. due to a shooting.

They found a man shot w in the lower leg. Witnessed identified the shooter as Ethan Garrett Chamber, 22, of Trumann and gave law enforcement a description of his vehicle.

Just after 10 p.m., Chambers was arrested at a home on Harrison Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital due to his injuries and as of Wednesday morning was stable.

Chambers is being held ahead of a probable cause hearing for first-degree battery and terroristic act charges.

