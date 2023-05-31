Energy Alert
Police search for resident’s stolen rifle

Jonesboro Police Department urges people to be on the lookout for someone who police say stole a rifle from someone’s home.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police urge people to be on the lookout for someone who police say stole a rifle from someone’s home.

Police got a call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to the 1400 block of Medallion Drive.

According to the report, the witnesses were updating their firearm’s serial numbers when they noticed their AR-15 was missing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is advised to call police.

