Police search for resident’s stolen rifle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police urge people to be on the lookout for someone who police say stole a rifle from someone’s home.

Police got a call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to the 1400 block of Medallion Drive.

According to the report, the witnesses were updating their firearm’s serial numbers when they noticed their AR-15 was missing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is advised to call police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.