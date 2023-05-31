Energy Alert
Quad Sanders steps down at Jonesboro, hired as new Bryant head football coach

By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just two months after finding a new head football coach, Jonesboro begins another search.

Quad Sanders stepped down as the leader of the Golden Hurricanes. Bryant approved the hire of Sanders Wednesday evening in a special school board meeting, the start date would be Monday, June 5th. Previous head coach Buck James left the reigning 7A state champions to take over at Conway.

Sanders returns to the Hornets after spending 2018-2022 as a defensive coordinator. The Bryant defense allowed just 11 points per game en route to their 5th straight state championship. The UCA football alum also has college coaching experience with the Bears, Arkansas-Monticello, Western State Colorado, and McPherson College.

