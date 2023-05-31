Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of construction equipment.

Police received a call on Friday, May 29, around 9 a.m. to a broken-in construction site storage building on E. Highland Drive.

The caller stated everything was fine when they left for the weekend, and when they returned the following Monday, several things were missing.

According to the reports, some of the equipment stolen was power tool batteries, extension cords, and several tools.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact the police.

