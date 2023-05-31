Energy Alert
Volunteers needed for Delta Arts Festival

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The 14th Annual Dela Arts Festival is just a few days, and there are still openings for volunteers.

The event will take place on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, in downtown Newport and will include over 200 artists and authors.

There are several two-hour shifts still available for volunteers.

Those shifts are listed below:

Friday, June 2

  • 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

  • 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Organizers said volunteers will be stationed at all 7 venues to hand out materials to visitors.

If you would like to help, you can email director@newportarchamber.org or call 870-523-3618.

