Woman arrested after threatening sister
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened to kill their sister.
Jonesboro police got a call around noon Sunday, May 28, to the Links apartment of a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived, they arrested 21-year-old Aariyah Smith of Jonesboro.
Smith faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threatening.
Her bond is set at $2 million.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.