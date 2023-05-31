Woman arrested after threatening sister

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened to kill their sister.

Jonesboro police got a call around noon Sunday, May 28, to the Links apartment of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, they arrested 21-year-old Aariyah Smith of Jonesboro.

Smith faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threatening.

Her bond is set at $2 million.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.