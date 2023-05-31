Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
Jonesboro Police Department urges people to be on the lookout for someone who police say stole...
Police search for resident’s stolen rifle

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
Lyon College announced a founding dean for the school of veterinary medicine.
Lyon College announces founding dean
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage