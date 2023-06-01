Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four young children were killed in an apartment fire in south Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The children, two boys and two girls, ranged in age from 2 to 5.

“My daughter called me earlier,” said the children’s grandfather, Patrick Davis. “I was over at my mom’s house visiting her. She just called me and all of a sudden said, ‘Daddy, my kids - all of them died.’”

Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department determined an apparently rigged wire sparked an electrical fire between the kitchen and one of the bedrooms.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.

Authorities said the father of the children is detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.

“This is just a tragic situation. We’re thankful for the firefighters who ran in to try to save the children and worked diligently to try to save their lives,” Memphis Police Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said.

The fire department could not say whether the apartment had working smoke detectors.

“They were some little kids, and they are going to be missed by all of us,” Davis said. “I know especially by my daughter.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

Latest News

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie)
BACC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Planet Smoothie
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Tupac Shakur to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline