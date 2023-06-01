Energy Alert
BACC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Planet Smoothie.

The ceremony will take place on June 1, at 11 a.m., and all community supporters, chamber members, ambassadors, board members, and staff are invited to attend.

Upon opening, the restaurant will serve delicious smoothies made with real fruit and other high-quality ingredients. In addition, they will also serve smoothie bowls, power shots, healthy snacks, and more.

