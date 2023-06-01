Energy Alert
Batesville Levitt Amp hosts concert series with singer Mark Taylor

The Batesville Levitt Amp is hosting its third night of the Concert Series on June 1, 2023
The Batesville Levitt Amp is hosting its third night of the Concert Series on June 1, 2023(MGN online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Levitt Amp is hosting its third night of the Concert Series on June 1, 2023

BLA’s Concert Series will feature country music singer Mark Taylor with Trevor Graddy, Luke Middleton, and John Parks as openers of the event.

Taylor, who has already hit the Top 15 on a fan-voted country music chart, among other accomplishments, brings his contemplative soul and down-to-earth charm to the stage.

Join Taylor, who has previously played at other venues including the Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest, and Music City Center, for a night of country music and excitement.

The event’s sponsors include Bad Boy Mowers and First Community Bank

For more information on the event, visit Main Street Batesville’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

