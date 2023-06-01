City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Blytheville will begin Vin verifications at the Blytheville Police Department.

BPD will begin this process starting June 1, 2023, and will occur every Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you buy a car and the revenue department requests a “VIN verification,” bring it by within the times listed above.

For further information, visit BPD’s Facebook page or stop by the 1700 Division in Blytheville.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.