City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Blytheville will begin Vin verifications at the Blytheville Police Department.

BPD will begin this process starting June 1, 2023, and will occur every Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you buy a car and the revenue department requests a “VIN verification,” bring it by within the times listed above.

For further information, visit BPD’s Facebook page or stop by the 1700 Division in Blytheville.

