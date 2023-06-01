Energy Alert
City of Wynne holds annual FarmFest

The city of Wynne will hold its annual FarmFest event starting June 1 and going through June 3.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Wynne will hold its annual FarmFest event starting June 1 and going through June 3.

The FarmFest will host a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including live music, a carnival, a cornhole tournament, and so much more.

Thursday evening will see the carnival’s armband night, with Friday and Saturday bringing in many more vendors, a fishing derby, a classic car show, and even the Eli Adams Band and Jake Lung Bands, to name a few.

Great music, a spectacular carnival, cornhole tournament, and SO MUCH MORE to look forward to at Wynne Farm Fest on June 1st - June 3rd! Tell your family and friends to come on out and support our community!

Posted by Wynne FarmFest on Saturday, May 13, 2023

For more information on the event, visit the Wynne FarmFest Facebook page.

