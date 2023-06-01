City of Wynne holds annual FarmFest

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Wynne will hold its annual FarmFest event starting June 1 and going through June 3.

The FarmFest will host a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including live music, a carnival, a cornhole tournament, and so much more.

Thursday evening will see the carnival’s armband night, with Friday and Saturday bringing in many more vendors, a fishing derby, a classic car show, and even the Eli Adams Band and Jake Lung Bands, to name a few.

For more information on the event, visit the Wynne FarmFest Facebook page.

