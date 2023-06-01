Family recounts seeing SpaceX capsule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The SpaceX Dragon Freedom Capsule made its return to Earth, and many across Arkansas saw it streak across the night sky.

Many across the Natural State, including the Parker family in Hot Springs, wondered what they saw.

“I thought it was a meteor, plane, or a nuke,” said fourth-grader Addley Parker.

After seeing the capsule fly over their home and hearing the sonic boom shortly after, even Stacy Parker, one of the parents, was perplexed about what it could be.

“There was a lot of stuff going through my mind while trying to keep them calm,” Stacy Parker said.

The Parker family collectively breathed a sigh of relief when they discovered what it was.

“It was really cool to know that we got to watch the astronauts come back to Earth,” Stacy said.

