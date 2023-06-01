Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Family recounts seeing SpaceX capsule

One Hot Springs family recounts seeing the SpaceX capsule fly overhead.
One Hot Springs family recounts seeing the SpaceX capsule fly overhead.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The SpaceX Dragon Freedom Capsule made its return to Earth, and many across Arkansas saw it streak across the night sky.

Many across the Natural State, including the Parker family in Hot Springs, wondered what they saw.

“I thought it was a meteor, plane, or a nuke,” said fourth-grader Addley Parker.

After seeing the capsule fly over their home and hearing the sonic boom shortly after, even Stacy Parker, one of the parents, was perplexed about what it could be.

“There was a lot of stuff going through my mind while trying to keep them calm,” Stacy Parker said.

The Parker family collectively breathed a sigh of relief when they discovered what it was.

“It was really cool to know that we got to watch the astronauts come back to Earth,” Stacy said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

One central Arkansas swim center is glad to be back open after working limited-hour schedules.
Swim Center reopens door with nearly full staff
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Hoxie hosts first summer pad camp
California JUCO guard Obadiah Curtis reflects on committing to Arkansas State