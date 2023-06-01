Energy Alert
Jonesboro considers application for traffic safety program

City of Jonesboro consider applying for Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is looking to apply for a program that would help enforce traffic safety laws.

On Tuesday, May 30, the City of Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee discussed a resolution for the city to apply for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The council noted that the total project cost would amount to approximately $87,565.

The city of Jonesboro is requesting $42,565 in STEP funding and will provide a local match of $45,000 through in-kind services.

The city plans to use the funding to pay for officers to enforce certain traffic laws regarding speed, seatbelts, DUIs, and distracted driving.

The resolution passed in the committee and will move forward to the full city council.

