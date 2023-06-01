Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro considers two resolutions to help local transportation service

City of Jonesboro considers two resolutions that would provide assistance to the Jonesboro...
City of Jonesboro considers two resolutions that would provide assistance to the Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET)(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is considering two resolutions that would provide assistance to a transportation service in town.

The city of Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee passed both resolutions regarding the Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET) on Tuesday, May 30.

The first would allow the city to request about $214,000 in federal funding with a local match of the same amount.

The funds would be provided to JET for operating assistance, according to the resolution.

Another resolution brought before the committee would allow the city to purchase two new vehicles for JET.

Both resolutions passed in the committee and will move forward to the full city council.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a game-changer
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a game-changer
The Air Race Classic will be making a stop in Jonesboro. The race is unique in that it only...
Air Race Classic to make stop in Jonesboro
Teenagers in Joiner have answered the mayor’s call in “Rejuvenating Joiner”.
Joiner teens start summer off rejuvenating town
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a game-changer