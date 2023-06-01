Jonesboro considers two resolutions to help local transportation service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is considering two resolutions that would provide assistance to a transportation service in town.

The city of Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee passed both resolutions regarding the Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET) on Tuesday, May 30.

The first would allow the city to request about $214,000 in federal funding with a local match of the same amount.

The funds would be provided to JET for operating assistance, according to the resolution.

Another resolution brought before the committee would allow the city to purchase two new vehicles for JET.

Both resolutions passed in the committee and will move forward to the full city council.

