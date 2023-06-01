June 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are turning the calendar to June, and it is starting to feel like summer. We had scattered storms pop up yesterday and will see more today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s over the next several days.

The humidity also started to creep up yesterday.

It will feel a bit more humid today and tomorrow, but a “cool front” moves through later Friday, which will bring in drier air this weekend.

No substantial rain chances are in the forecast for now.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Several from Northeast Arkansas are competing in the Miss Arkansas organization competition. Maddie Sexton introduces us to those participating.

The U.S. House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package before the June 5 deadline. Where the negotiations go from there and what it means for you.

Also ahead, the dangers of the heat and humidity this summer and how it impacts your health and farmer’s wallets.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

