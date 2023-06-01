Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

June 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are turning the calendar to June, and it is starting to feel like summer. We had scattered storms pop up yesterday and will see more today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s over the next several days.

The humidity also started to creep up yesterday.

It will feel a bit more humid today and tomorrow, but a “cool front” moves through later Friday, which will bring in drier air this weekend.

No substantial rain chances are in the forecast for now.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Several from Northeast Arkansas are competing in the Miss Arkansas organization competition. Maddie Sexton introduces us to those participating.

The U.S. House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package before the June 5 deadline. Where the negotiations go from there and what it means for you.

Also ahead, the dangers of the heat and humidity this summer and how it impacts your health and farmer’s wallets.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

Latest News

Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a game-changer
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is a game-changer
The Air Race Classic will be making a stop in Jonesboro. The race is unique in that it only...
Air Race Classic to make stop in Jonesboro
Teenagers in Joiner have answered the mayor’s call in “Rejuvenating Joiner”.
Joiner teens start summer off rejuvenating town
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash