One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 8:20 a.m., May 30, on State Highway 18, east of Lake City.

ASP reports 38-year-old Jonathan Wray of Jonesboro was westbound when his 2011 Subaru crossed the centerline, striking an eastbound Ram 3500 driven by 59-year-old Gary Fultner of Hoxie.

Wray suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was taken to Emerson Funeral Home.

Fultner was taken to NEA Baptist for his injuries.

The report states the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

