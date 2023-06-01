One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A shooting in Fulton County that left one person dead is currently under investigation.

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on Wednesday, May 31.

He said 27-year-old Brandon Chrisco had at least one gunshot wound. Chrisco was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Smith said a suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

