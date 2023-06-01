Rash of stolen cars leave many with nowhere to go

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday weekend brought out car thefts in high numbers, according to Jonesboro Police reports there have been 6 vehicles stolen since the weekend with the tally growing each day.

Lucas Thompson is one of those victims after his car was stolen early Tuesday morning, at first when he heard an engine, he was not too alarmed, but he soon realized what had happened.

“I didn’t think much of hearing a car start at first but then when the video I was watching on my phone connected to the Bluetooth in my car I knew something was up,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s bedroom is right next to the spot where he parks, so he knew it was his car, but when he jumped out of bed it was too late.

“I ran outside just in time to catch the guy turning the corner and driving away,” Thompson said.

This not only puts Thompson at whole in terms of not being able to go anywhere but financially too, the Kelly Blue Book value of his car is anywhere from $19,000 to $22,000 so he has been doing everything in his power to find it,

“I have actually taken a car key of mine and drove around Jonesboro a bit and clicked the alarm button to see if it was going to go off,” Thompson said.

Time will tell to see if the numbers grow but Jonesboro Police continue to investigate the rash of thefts around the city.

