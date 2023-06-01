St. Bernards hosts job fair for those looking for a change

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People searching for new opportunities came to St. Bernards for their job fair.

The jobs mainly focused on environmental positions such as housekeeping and cooking.

The goal was to fill the hospital’s needs and help others get back on their feet.

Jode Jones, one of the job fair attendees, said diving head-first into a new opportunity is amazing.

“They are very important. I need this job, and I know that other people need it too, and they are in the same position as me,” said Jones.

Not only will a new job help him put food on the table, but it will also help him find something he is passionate about.

Over 50 candidates showed up, applying for positions.

