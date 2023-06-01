Swim Center reopens door with nearly full staff

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Summer break means vacations and swimming all day at the pool. For one central Arkansas pool, they’re happier than ever to be back open.

According to KARK in Little Rock, the Searcy Swim Center recently ran on a limited-hour schedule due to a lifeguard shortage.

Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons recounts the lifeguard shortage.

“We were down over 10 to 12 lifeguards,” Parsons said.

The shortage isn’t just a state issue. The American Lifeguard Association said the issue reached crisis mode across the country.

As summer starts, the Searcy Swim Center opens its door with close to an entire staff.

