Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Swim Center reopens door with nearly full staff

One central Arkansas swim center is glad to be back open after working limited-hour schedules.
One central Arkansas swim center is glad to be back open after working limited-hour schedules.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Summer break means vacations and swimming all day at the pool. For one central Arkansas pool, they’re happier than ever to be back open.

According to KARK in Little Rock, the Searcy Swim Center recently ran on a limited-hour schedule due to a lifeguard shortage.

Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons recounts the lifeguard shortage.

“We were down over 10 to 12 lifeguards,” Parsons said.

The shortage isn’t just a state issue. The American Lifeguard Association said the issue reached crisis mode across the country.

As summer starts, the Searcy Swim Center opens its door with close to an entire staff.

Visit KARK.com for more information on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an apartment and threatened...
Woman arrested for threatening to kill someone
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who police say stole thousands of dollars of...
Thief steals over $2000 of construction equipment
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle after a resident noticed it missing.
Police search for vehicle stolen from driveway
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery

Latest News

One Hot Springs family recounts seeing the SpaceX capsule fly overhead.
Family recounts seeing SpaceX capsule
The St. Bernard's hospital hosts their first summer job fair.
St. Bernards hosts job fair for those looking for a change
Farmers are starting to kick on the pumps earlier than usual this year.
Farming starting the pumps weeks early
Being a non-profit, the organization must be frugal in deciding on a new location, as money is...
Mission of Hope facing potential closure