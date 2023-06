JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.

Jonesboro police said EMS has been called to the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.

We are working to gather more information and will provide updates as we get them.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident with entrapment at the intersection of Industrial Dr. and Kathleen st. in Jonesboro.



Multiple lanes are blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/vCdGbiHyYQ — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) June 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.