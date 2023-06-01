Energy Alert
Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

