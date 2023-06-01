Energy Alert
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially kicks off Thursday. (Source: CNN, NOAA, NICK UNDERWOOD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday. But the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

