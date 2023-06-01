Energy Alert
Tyler George named new Jonesboro head football coach

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next leader of Golden Hurricane football is more than familiar with the black and gold.

Jonesboro announced that Tyler George will be the new head coach. JPS approved the hire Thursday evening in a special school board meeting. A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 10:00am at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

Jonesboro Public Schools is proud to announce that tomorrow will be the first day for Golden Hurricane Football under...

Posted by Jonesboro Public Schools on Thursday, June 1, 2023

George served as the Jonesboro defensive coordinator for the last 3 seasons. He takes over after Quad Sanders left the Golden Hurricane to be the new Bryant head coach.

Jonesboro enters their 2nd season in the 7A Central.

