2023 State of A-State: Women’s Soccer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll kick off our 2023 State of A-State series.

It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State teams. Women’s soccer is hosting a youth camp. I caught up with Red Wolves head coach Brian Dooley.

“Well we look forward to this part of the year. We always run a three day morning minicamp right after school lets out. So people that don’t let out a vacation, kids are looking for something to do. So we get them out here, play some soccer, and having this indoor facility, we don’t have to worry about bad weather. So gets us out in front of the youth, and hopefully it creates some fans for us to come watch our games in the fall.”

A-State women’s soccer won 9 games last fall and was in the hunt for the Sun Belt regular season title. Coach likes how the Red Wolves attacked spring ball.

“What we did in the spring was we played some kids in different positions. Just to challenge them, stretch them, force them to learn the game from a different view. We had some really good results in the spring. Played Memphis, who was a shootout away from making the Elite Eight. We lost to Memphis 2-1 in the spring game, which was a real close match. I think leaving spring our kids came out with a lot more confidence than we came in with.”

Former D1 assistant and D2 head coach Scott Sinclair joins the pack as an assistant coach.

“We’re excited with bringing Scott in. Shannon (Locke) made such great contributions to us over the years. And she had a great opportunity, surely do miss her. But had an opportunity to bring in Scott Sinclair. And Scott has been a former head coach, and worked at George Mason as well. And bringing him in, bringing in the experience, kinda brings a new voice, a new perspective. Puts us in a position maybe to stretch our players a little differently, try some things that are new to us.”

The 2023 season kicks off in August. The Red Wolves will test themselves once again against Power 5 competition.

“We open up at Arkansas again. We were their home opener last year, so we’re opening up at Arkansas. We get to host Oklahoma State, Oklahoma State is coming here to Jonesboro. And then we also travel to Kansas. So we have three very difficult Top 25 level teams on our schedule. Hopefully this year, we’ll grow through the season. Put ourselves in a better position. We need to have better success in the conference tournament. And I think knowing that, we’ll prepare our team a little bit differently.”

