Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack entering transfer portal

Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack announced that he's entering the transfer portal.
Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack announced that he's entering the transfer portal.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An emerging pitcher is exploring his options for next season. Kyler Carmack has entered the transfer portal, he told KAIT.

FSS Plus’ Joe Doyle was first to report.

The 6-2 Cabot native enjoyed a standout season in his first collegiate campaign. The righty went 5-3 in 12 starts this season, ranking second in the Sun Belt with a 3.23 ERA.

He also ranked top 10 in the conference in opponent’s batting average (.242).

The redshirt freshman went 6-plus innings in 5 of his starts this season, recording a season-high 7 strikeouts against Old Dominion in May. Carmack also had a bit of success with the bat, getting on base 11 times in 29 plate appearances. His best performance was a 3-hit day, including a walk, 2 doubles and an RBI against Illinois State.

He’s the second Red Wolf pitcher to enter the portal, joining fellow RHP Aaron Evers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

