Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack entering transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An emerging pitcher is exploring his options for next season. Kyler Carmack has entered the transfer portal, he told KAIT.

FSS Plus’ Joe Doyle was first to report.

Jumping to 2024 a bit, Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack has one hell of a freaking changeup. Kid running a 44% Whiff% and 33% Chase% on it. He'll throw it to RHH & LHH. Diabolical pitch. Massive depth and dart. Airbender. He's up to 96 too. Some effort. Real interesting follow. pic.twitter.com/lSKmnWadsK — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) May 14, 2023

The 6-2 Cabot native enjoyed a standout season in his first collegiate campaign. The righty went 5-3 in 12 starts this season, ranking second in the Sun Belt with a 3.23 ERA.

He also ranked top 10 in the conference in opponent’s batting average (.242).

The redshirt freshman went 6-plus innings in 5 of his starts this season, recording a season-high 7 strikeouts against Old Dominion in May. Carmack also had a bit of success with the bat, getting on base 11 times in 29 plate appearances. His best performance was a 3-hit day, including a walk, 2 doubles and an RBI against Illinois State.

He’s the second Red Wolf pitcher to enter the portal, joining fellow RHP Aaron Evers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.