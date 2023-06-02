Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack entering transfer portal
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An emerging pitcher is exploring his options for next season. Kyler Carmack has entered the transfer portal, he told KAIT.
FSS Plus’ Joe Doyle was first to report.
The 6-2 Cabot native enjoyed a standout season in his first collegiate campaign. The righty went 5-3 in 12 starts this season, ranking second in the Sun Belt with a 3.23 ERA.
He also ranked top 10 in the conference in opponent’s batting average (.242).
The redshirt freshman went 6-plus innings in 5 of his starts this season, recording a season-high 7 strikeouts against Old Dominion in May. Carmack also had a bit of success with the bat, getting on base 11 times in 29 plate appearances. His best performance was a 3-hit day, including a walk, 2 doubles and an RBI against Illinois State.
He’s the second Red Wolf pitcher to enter the portal, joining fellow RHP Aaron Evers.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.